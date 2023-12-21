Daughter arrested after allegedly attacking mother and stealing her purse

A daughter was arrested after allegedly attacking her 74-year-old mother and stealing her purse.

Ashley Marie Baird, 38, was arrested on a felony charge of battery and a misdemeanor charge of theft on Tuesday, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Baird’s mother reported that her daughter had attacked her Sunday at her home at the Lakeshore Cottages at Lake Sumter Landing. She said the Flint, Mich. native grabbed her by the shoulders and “slammed” her to the ground. Baird dragged the older woman into the living room where she continued to “beat” her. Baird took the woman’s purse which held her red iPhone and left the residence.

When a deputy interviewed the mother, the deputy noted the woman was “very frightened” at the prospect that Baird might return to the residence and cause her further harm, the report said. Baird later returned to the residence and her mother contacted the sheriff’s office. Baird appeared to admit her wrongdoing when she told the deputy to, “Take me to jail.” Baird refused to talk about the alleged incident without a lawyer present.

She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $52,000 bond.