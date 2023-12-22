Unlicensed driver from Brazil apprehended at entrance to Oxford Oaks

An unlicensed driver from Brazil was apprehended at the entrance to Oxford Oaks.

Lucas De Oliveira Mauro, 25, was driving a 2015 Nissan Versa at about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday southbound on U.S. 301 when he was pulled over at the entrance to the family development when an officer checked the license plate and found it had expired and was not assigned to a vehicle, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

During a traffic stop, De Oliveira Mauro handed the officer a passport from Brazil. The officer asked De Oliveira Mauro how long he has been in the United States and he replied, “Since 2019.”

It was confirmed that De Oliveira Mauro does not have a driver’s license issued in the United States.

De Oliveira Mauro was arrested on charges of driving without a license and failure to register a motor vehicle. He was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $1,000 bond.