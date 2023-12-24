67.6 F
The Villages
Sunday, December 24, 2023
Local lawn care worker jailed after allegedly slapping wife

By Staff Report
Timothy Dunn
Timothy Dunn

A local lawn care worker has been jailed after allegedly slapping his wife.

Timothy Aaron Dunn, 56, of Weirsdale, was arrested Thursday on a warrant charging him with battery.

Dunn’s wife called law enforcement on Sept. 13 after Dunn slapped her “multiple times,” according to an arrest warrant issued by a judge in Marion County. The blows were so powerful, they caused her nose to bleed.

Dunn’s wife said he had been drinking and that he has a serious alcohol addiction problem. He fled their home in a white Ford F-150 pickup prior to the arrival of Marion County sheriff’s deputies. She said such violence has occurred previously, but that she has not reported it.

He was taken into custody and booked at the Marion County Jail on $1,000 bond.

