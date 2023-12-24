Robert (Bob) Joe Wanzong, 90, of The Villages, FL passed away peacefully at the Villages Verandas Independent Living on December 19, 2023. Bob was born on September 26, 1933, in Almena, Wisconsin to Michael Joseph and Agnes Emilie Kolba. He married his high school sweetheart Mary Louise Gasper on May 29th, 1954, at Zion Lutheran Church in Turtle Lake, Wisconsin. They were happily married for 67 years.

Bob spent his childhood years in Wisconsin on the family farm. He spent most of his adult life in the greater Minneapolis, MN area. In addition to the Minneapolis area, his 42-year career in the wholesale/retail building materials industry included time in La Crosse, WI and Jacksonville, FL.

Over the years he served as president of the Fridley Chamber of Commerce (Fridley, MN), president of the PTA, 4H leader, and Boy Scout leader. Always active in his church, he served as Sunday school superintendent and teacher, church council member, and as an elder.

After he retired, he enjoyed woodworking and continued to be an active member of The King of Glory Lutheran Church in Blaine, Minnesota. He moved from Ramsey, MN to The Villages, FL in 2021 where he became a member of Amazing Grace Lutheran Church.

Bob leaves behind sons Gregory (Kathy) Wanzong, Gary (Sarah) Wanzong, and daughter Laurinda (Edward) Beaver, all residents of The Villages, FL. He also leaves behind brothers Walter, and Russel, three grandchildren (Byron, Nickolas, and Lindsey), and 5 great grandchildren (Jacob, Lilliana, Maren, Cora, and Robyn). Preceded in death by his wife Mary (October 31, 2021), parents Michael and Agnes, four sisters (Julia, Rosalie, Evelyn, and Dorothea), and his brother Edward.

Bob will be remembered as a husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and friend. He will be forever missed by his family.

Arrangements entrusted to Beyers Funeral Home of Leesburg, Florida.