Resolve to make 2024 a smoke-free year

Quitting smoking can be a challenge. Make a plan this New Year to help you live a smokefree life.
There are many resources to help you on your quit journey, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:
- Proven treatments like counseling and quit-smoking medicines can help you quit and stay quit. Using counseling and medication together can give you the best chance of success.
- Tips for quitting can help you with urges and cravings.
- Quitlines provide free coaching—over the phone—to help you quit smoking. When you call 1-800-QUIT-NOW, you can speak confidentially with a highly trained quit coach. Quitlines are available throughout the United States, and coaching help is available in several languages. Some quitlines offer text messaging support.
- The National Texting Portal connects you (adults 18 years of age and older in the United States) with mobile text message-based support to help you quit smoking.
- The quitSTART App is a free smartphone app that helps you quit smoking with tailored tips, inspiration, and challenges.
By making a quit plan and using these resources, 2024 can be the year you quit for good.