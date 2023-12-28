56.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, December 28, 2023
type here...

Resolve to make 2024 a smoke-free year

By Villages-News Editorial

Quitting smoking can be a challenge. Make a plan this New Year to help you live a smokefree life.

There are many resources to help you on your quit journey, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:

  • Proven treatments like counseling and quit-smoking medicines can help you quit and stay quit. Using counseling and medication together can give you the best chance of success.
  • Tips for quitting can help you with urges and cravings.
  • Quitlines provide free coaching—over the phone—to help you quit smoking. When you call 1-800-QUIT-NOW, you can speak confidentially with a highly trained quit coach. Quitlines are available throughout the United States, and coaching help is available in several languages. Some quitlines offer text messaging support.
  • The National Texting Portal connects you (adults 18 years of age and older in the United States) with mobile text message-based support to help you quit smoking.
  • The quitSTART App is a free smartphone app that helps you quit smoking with tailored tips, inspiration, and challenges.

By making a quit plan and using these resources, 2024 can be the year you quit for good.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Why do public officials keep bending over for Walmart?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Lady Lake resident asks why elected officials keep bending to the will of Walmart.

We cut down trees for more asphalt

A Lady Lake resident, in a Letter to the Editor, wonders if it’s worth clearing trees to make way for another asphalt parking lot.

We are trashing the beauty which attracted us to this area!

An Oxford resident who escaped South Florida, fears we are trashing the very beauty that attracted us to this part of Central Florida. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Was it really an ‘insurrection’?

A Village of Gilchrist resident, in a Letter to the Editor, asks a previous letter writer if the Jan. 6 “insurrection” was really an “insurrection.”

Rude Villagers feel they are above ordinary folks

A reader who is a native of Florida, argues that rude Villagers simply can’t accept the southern way of life. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos