Resolve to make 2024 a smoke-free year

Quitting smoking can be a challenge. Make a plan this New Year to help you live a smokefree life.

There are many resources to help you on your quit journey, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:

Proven treatments like counseling and quit-smoking medicines can help you quit and stay quit. Using counseling and medication together can give you the best chance of success.

Tips for quitting can help you with urges and cravings.

Quitlines provide free coaching—over the phone—to help you quit smoking. When you call 1-800-QUIT-NOW, you can speak confidentially with a highly trained quit coach. Quitlines are available throughout the United States, and coaching help is available in several languages. Some quitlines offer text messaging support.

The National Texting Portal connects you (adults 18 years of age and older in the United States) with mobile text message-based support to help you quit smoking.

The quitSTART App is a free smartphone app that helps you quit smoking with tailored tips, inspiration, and challenges.

By making a quit plan and using these resources, 2024 can be the year you quit for good.