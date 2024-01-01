Why are officials surprised that we are running out of water?

To the Editor:

There was a front-page news story about water conservation and the fact we are in a “Modified Phase 1 Water Shortage.”

After the experts that run our local and county governments have approved the construction of tens of thousands of new homes and apartments, and the pumping of water by commercial bottlers what did they think the outcome would be? The vast majority of the new housing is still under construction or has not started to be built, when this is completed then what?

Dave Hocevar

Yalaha