Leodon L. Killinger

Leodon L. “Leo” Killinger, 73, known affectionately as the unofficial “Mayor” of The Villages in Florida, passed away on December 24, 2023, surrounded by the love of his family in the Sunshine State.

Visiting Hours celebrating Leo’s remarkable life will be held on Friday, January 12, 2024 from 4-6PM at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland, Maine. A Graveside Service with Military Honors will be held on Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 10AM at Forest City Cemetery, Lincoln Street, South Portland, Maine. To view Leo’s memorial page or to share an online condolence, please visit www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

Rest easy, Leo. Until we meet again, may you have fair wind and following seas, keep the Captain Morgan ready. Cheers to a life well-lived!

Due to a family allergy, please do not send floral arrangements which include roses. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Joshua House for Golden Retriever Rescue in Lecanto, FL by visiting: https://www.jhgrr-fl.com/donate