58.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, January 4, 2024
type here...

Mary Kate Mathers

By Staff Report
Mary Kate Mathers
Mary Kate Mathers

Mary Kate Mathers
March 26, 1939 – January 1, 2024

Mary Kate Mathers, 84, of Fruitland Park, Florida passed away Monday, January 1, 2024.

Born in the small town of Hull, GA and growing up there, she participated in High School basketball and led her team to the state championship. After graduation she attended nursing school in Atlanta, GA. She met and married a citrus grower in 1959, Lorne Mathers, and moved to Seminole County where she raised her three children and pursued her hobby of breeding and showing collie dogs.

After moving to Lake County, she spent some time building a small wedding flower business. Those who knew her well strived to embrace alongside her the love of long daily walks, yearly trips to the beach and Black Rock Mountain, hours of working in the yard with flowers, fuzzy socks, and her mutual disdain for out of place weeds. She was a long-time member of Grace Tabernacle where she was able to share her love of the Lord with anyone she came into contact with. Her life reflected her love of God’s word and the love of others

Mary is survived by her son, Andrew (Kimberly) Mathers of Collierville, TN; 2 daughters, Vicki Mathers of Fruitland Park, FL, Laura Mathers of Fruitland Park, FL; sister, Jerri (Eric) Jensen of Watkinsville, GA; 4 grandchildren, Katie Margroff, Rachel Roe, Megan Mathers, Macie Mathers; 2 great-grandchildren, Levi & James. Her life and joys are continued through those who called her “Nana” or “Nani”!

The family will receive friends at Grace Tabernacle, 7279 Warm Springs Avenue, Wildwood, FL 34785, on Friday, January 5, 2024 from 2:00 PM till 4:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Night to Shine at New Covenant United Methodist Church, 3470 Woodridge Drive, The Villages, FL 32162.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

The liberal media doesn’t want you to know about Trump’s accomplishments

A Village of Chatham resident, in a Letter to the Editor, warns that the liberal media doesn’t want you to know about President Trump’s accomplishments.

Walmart vs. trees

A Lady Lake resident says that if he has to choose between Walmart or trees, it’s an easy decision. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Joe Biden is the one who created this nightmare

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Osceola Hills resident responds to a previous letter and has some harsh criticism of President Biden.

Response to unhappy Middleton woman over access to amenities

A Village of Fenney resident responds to a Letter to the Editor from a Middleton resident unhappy about the lack of access to amenities in The Villages.

Mismanagement of our precious water supply

In a Letter to the Editor, a resident of Villa Valdez continues to question a decision by the county to allow a bottling company to pump precious water out of Sumter County.

Photos