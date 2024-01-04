Mary Kate Mathers

March 26, 1939 – January 1, 2024

Mary Kate Mathers, 84, of Fruitland Park, Florida passed away Monday, January 1, 2024.

Born in the small town of Hull, GA and growing up there, she participated in High School basketball and led her team to the state championship. After graduation she attended nursing school in Atlanta, GA. She met and married a citrus grower in 1959, Lorne Mathers, and moved to Seminole County where she raised her three children and pursued her hobby of breeding and showing collie dogs.

After moving to Lake County, she spent some time building a small wedding flower business. Those who knew her well strived to embrace alongside her the love of long daily walks, yearly trips to the beach and Black Rock Mountain, hours of working in the yard with flowers, fuzzy socks, and her mutual disdain for out of place weeds. She was a long-time member of Grace Tabernacle where she was able to share her love of the Lord with anyone she came into contact with. Her life reflected her love of God’s word and the love of others

Mary is survived by her son, Andrew (Kimberly) Mathers of Collierville, TN; 2 daughters, Vicki Mathers of Fruitland Park, FL, Laura Mathers of Fruitland Park, FL; sister, Jerri (Eric) Jensen of Watkinsville, GA; 4 grandchildren, Katie Margroff, Rachel Roe, Megan Mathers, Macie Mathers; 2 great-grandchildren, Levi & James. Her life and joys are continued through those who called her “Nana” or “Nani”!

The family will receive friends at Grace Tabernacle, 7279 Warm Springs Avenue, Wildwood, FL 34785, on Friday, January 5, 2024 from 2:00 PM till 4:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Night to Shine at New Covenant United Methodist Church, 3470 Woodridge Drive, The Villages, FL 32162.