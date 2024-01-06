75.3 F
The Villages
Saturday, January 6, 2024
Villager sentenced on DUI charge after crashing Camaro and fleeing scene

By Staff Report
Carl Adam Hergert
A Villager has been sentenced on a drunk driving charge after crashing his Camaro and fleeing the scene.

Carl Adam Hergert, 65, of the Village of Virginia Trace, pleaded no contest this past week in Sumter County Court to charges of driving under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident. He will lose his driver’s license for six months, has been placed on probation for one year and was ordered to perform 50 hours of community service. A charge of possession of a controlled substance has been dropped.

Hergert had been the subject of a missing person alert on March 4, last seen near his home in the Stillwater Villas.

Hergert was found that same day after crashing his black Chevy Camaro on Paige Place, just east of Morse Boulevard, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. He fled the scene and was found at about 5:30 p.m. a short distance away on Avenida Central. He was initially taken to UF Health-The Villages Hospital.

He later took part in field sobriety exercises, but his poor performance led deputies to conclude he had been drinking. He was also found to be in possession of the drug MDMA. He provided breath samples that registered .143 and .144 blood alcohol content.

