Trump is a sexual predator unfit to hold any public office

To the Editor:

Donald Trump took at least seven trips on Epstein’s private plane to Epstein’s private island where he hosted parties with hundreds of underage girls. Many of these woman have filed sexual assault charges against these men over the decades that have been hidden and stalled in the United State’s court system due to powerful natural of the men involved. All this evidence is becoming unsealed. Now.

Donald Trump has said Epstein was a “terrific guy”, adding details about their shared interest in “beautiful women.”

“I’ve known Jeff for fifteen years. Terrific guy,” Trump told in the New Yorker magazine:

“He’s a lot of fun to be with. It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side. No doubt about it—Jeffrey enjoys his social life.”

Trump already has a rape conviction of E.J. Carroll, in New York city, with his second defamation federal case starting on January 16th surrounding Ms. Carroll. His affairs with Stormy Daniels and Karen McDongal while he was married to his third wife, who he also cheated with, all indicate he is untrustworthy con-artist, and sexual predator who is unfit to hold any public office.

Ralph Bennett

Village of Osceola Hills