Wildwood man facing up to 15 years in federal prison for gun possession

The U.S. Attorney’s Office has announced the arrest of 31-year-old James Wendell Jackson of Wildwood on an indictment charging him with possession of a firearm affecting commerce by a convicted felon. If convicted, Jackson faces up to 15 years in federal prison. A federal grand jury indicted Jackson on Nov. 28.

According to the court records, Jackson has been convicted of seven felonies, including selling cocaine within 1,000 feet of a daycare. On Jan. 12, 2023, law enforcement executed a federal search warrant on a Hernando County residence and found a loaded American Tactical Imports firearm locked in a safe. A subsequent forensic analysis revealed Jackson’s palm print on the firearm. As a convicted felon, Jackson is prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition under federal law.

This case is being investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office, and the Wildwood Police Department. It is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Hannah Nowalk.