61.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, January 13, 2024
type here...

Wildwood man facing up to 15 years in federal prison for gun possession

By Staff Report
James Wendell Jackson
James Wendell Jackson

The U.S. Attorney’s Office has announced the arrest of 31-year-old James Wendell Jackson of Wildwood on an indictment charging him with possession of a firearm affecting commerce by a convicted felon. If convicted, Jackson faces up to 15 years in federal prison. A federal grand jury indicted Jackson on Nov. 28.

According to the court records, Jackson has been convicted of seven felonies, including selling cocaine within 1,000 feet of a daycare. On Jan. 12, 2023, law enforcement executed a federal search warrant on a Hernando County residence and found a loaded American Tactical Imports firearm locked in a safe. A subsequent forensic analysis revealed Jackson’s palm print on the firearm. As a convicted felon, Jackson is prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition under federal law.

This case is being investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office, and the Wildwood Police Department. It is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Hannah Nowalk.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Reporting crime in The Villages

A Village of Summerhill resident says she stopped her subscription to The Villages Daily Sun because the newspaper sugar coats reality and doesn’t report crime.

Biden is getting us into a mess in Yemen

A Village of Caroline resident fears that President Biden is getting our country into a mess in Yemen. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Congressman Webster needs to sign onto measure that would level playing field

A Village of Monarch Grove resident contends that Congressman Daniel Webster needs to sign onto to measure that would level the playing field by taking power from corporations and giving it back to the people.

It’s time to prevent protesters from infringing on the rights of others

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Sunset Pointe resident contends it’s time to prevent protesters from infringing on the rights of others.

Reporting too much bad news in The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Briar Meadow resident says Villages-News.com should report the good news in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown, and not just the bad news.

Photos