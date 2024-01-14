Ruth Z. Daniels

January 13, 1926 – January 10, 2024

Ruth Z. Daniels passed away peacefully in her home Wednesday 10 January 2024 — three days shy of her 98tj birthday — surrounded by her children. She was born in Newark NJ to John and Katherine (nee Klump) Zentz.

Ruth was predeceased by David, her devoted husband of 68 years. They retired and moved to Wildwood FL in 1987 from Cedar Grove NJ.

Her loving family includes her son Dave Daniels, daughters Karen Kelleher, Robin (Richard) Pedersen and Doreen (Carl) Sgro, plus eight grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Cremation has taken place with Banks/Page-Theus Funeral Home 410 Webster St. Wildwood, FL 34785. Private services will be held by the family at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Disabled American Veterans (DAV) PO Box 13401, Cincinnati, OH 45250.