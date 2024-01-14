56.9 F
The Villages
Sunday, January 14, 2024
Villager not happy with plan to renovate her favorite swimming pool

By Meta Minton

A Villager is not happy with a plan to renovate her favorite swimming pool.

The Amenity Authority Committee is looking to make a major renovation to the Chula Vista pool. Constructed in 1993, the Chula Vista pool is one of the oldest swimming pools in The Villages

The renovation would include the extension of the pool deck by more than 1,200-square feet, the addition of a shade pavilion and a new fire pit, among other enhancements.

This diagram shows the plan for the renovation of the Chula Vista Swimming Pool
This diagram shows the plan for the renovation of the Chula Vista swimming pool.

However, in a meeting of the AAC last week, Villager Kathy McKelvey said she is “not seeing what we wanted” in the plan for the Chula Vista pool renovation plan.

“We want a pool that looks like other pools in The Villages,” McKelvey said. “The pool size is fine. The problem is the decking.” She said she likes what she sees as the new Cordoba pool, recently constructed by the Developer at the site of the old Hacienda Hills Country Club, where new villas are being built.

AAC members pointed out that the pool at Cordoba is a resort-style pool.

“We have an existing footprint that we are working with. Cordoba is a brand new pool,” said AAC member Donna Kempa.

An aerial view of the Chula Vista Swimming Pool
An aerial view of the Chula Vista swimming pool.

McKelvey said she wants to see a wall surrounding the pool rather than fencing. She Chula Vista pool users have long had to contend with mulch and landscaping debris blowing into the pool area.

“The request for the wall is very valid,” said AAC member Sandy Mott.

The AAC members agreed to take a second look at the design specifics for the renovation of the Chula Vista pool.

