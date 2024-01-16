60.3 F
Couple arrested on theft charges at their home in The Villages

By Staff Report
Charlotte Phillips Boone Busacco
Carl Busacco
A license plate led to the arrest of a husband and wife on theft charges at their home in The Villages.

Carl Busacco, 80, and Charlotte Phillips Boone Busacco, 72, were arrested Tuesday morning at their home at 2017 Burroughs Road in the Jasper Villas in the Village of Ashland.

The couple was tracked down after the alleged theft of $782 in merchandise from Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages.

Charlotte Busacco was accompanied by her husband when she placed the merchandise into a blue bag that she brought into the store, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

The items taken included brain health supplements, Copper Fit ice compression gloves, artificial tears medicine, three Intuition Pure Nourish Coco Milk Razors, a heating pad and numerous beauty products.

The store’s loss prevention officer had obtained a description of the clothes Charlotte Busacco was wearing, including her leopard-print shoes. The Virginia native got into a dark blue Toyota SUV with her husband. The license plate on the vehicle, registered in his name, was traced to their home in the Jasper Villas.

They were taken into custody on charges of theft and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center.

They have owned their home in The Villages since 2006.

