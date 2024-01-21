Charles Lloyd Cooper “Chuck”, 85, passed away on January 17, 2024, in Summerfield, FL. He was born on January 12,1939, in Flint, Michigan, to the late Roy and Ila Cooper.

Chuck was a beloved husband, brother, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend. He leaves behind his loving wife of 65 years, Judith (Judy) Cooper, and their children: Matt (Missy) Cooper, Kimberly (Tony) Midea, Elizabeth Cooper (Gene Gibbs), and Julie (Tim) Helber. Chuck was adored by his 12 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren and his beloved and devoted dog, Eddie. He is also survived by his sisters Brenda (Jack) Lich and Nelda (Dan) Cassidy. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers Bill and Clete Cooper.

Chuck had a successful career as a Hospital Administrator, working at Genesee Memorial Hospital (Flint, MI), Sparrow Hospital (Lansing, MI), St. Joseph Mercy Hospital (Flint, MI) and Genesys Hospital (Grand Blanc, MI). He was dedicated to providing a positive experience and wonderful environment for those who stayed or visited the hospital.

Chuck will be remembered for his caring nature and devotion to his family. He made an indelible impact on the hearts of those fortunate enough to know him. Chuck exemplified honesty, trustworthiness, and care for others throughout his life. He found joy in the simple pleasures of life and took pride in being an active presence in his children and grandchildren’s lives. Chuck had a wonderful sense of humor and loved to laugh. He enjoyed meeting new people, staying busy with household tasks, nurturing his garden, and skillfully tinkering with anything that needed fixing. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, January 23, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. at Tri County Baptist Church: 38405 Rolling Acres Road, Lady Lake, FL. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations to Tri County Baptist Church in Chuck’s memory.

Chuck will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him. His legacy of love, kindness, and laughter will forever live on in the hearts of his family and friends.