To the Editor:

Golf cart speeds are very much exaggerated. The so-called fast ones do not reach 30 mph. However, 25, 26 mph is 95 percent of the fastest that a “speeded up” of them go anyway. Most of the time that speed is only used to safely pass under-speed carts and bikes on the paths that are on straightaways with safe vision to do so.

Bill Harris

Village of Hawkins