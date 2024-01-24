73 F
Wednesday, January 24, 2024
Sunrise over the Palms Course at Hacienda Hills Championship Golf Course

By Staff Report

Check out this beautiful morning at the Palms Course at the Hacienda Hills Championship Golf Course in The Villages. Thanks to Ronnie Clark for sharing!

Sunrise over the Palms Course at Hacienda Hills Championship Golf Course

More Headlines

Rules must be enforced at golf courses in The Villages

A Village of St. Charles resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that rules must be enforced at golf courses in The Villages.

Upping the amenity fee for residents won’t solve problem

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Osceola Hills resident offers some thoughts on raising amenity fees - and how to really make some money.

Update the IDs to keep outsiders out of pools

A Village of Hadley resident says updating IDs could go a long way to keeping outsiders out of pools in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Want to know why the golf courses are in the condition they are in?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Summerhill resident offers the theory that golfers have had a hand in damaging the golf courses in The Villages.

President Biden makes the same military mistakes over and over

A Village of Caroline resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends President Biden makes the same military mistakes over and over.

