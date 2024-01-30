56.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, January 30, 2024
type here...

Home on golf course in The Villages selling for $1.29 million

By Staff Report

A home on a golf course in The Villages has been listed at $1.29 million.

The three-bedroom, two-bathroom expanded Designer Gardenia is located at 1763 Arnsworth Ave. in the Village of Winifred, in Community Development District 5.

The home sits on the  Palmer Legends Championship Cherry Hill course and the fairway of hole #1 of the Cherry Hill course.

This home in the Village of Winifred has been listed for $1.29 million
This home in the Village of Winifred has been listed for $1.29 million.

The kitchen has been completely remodeled featuring White Bay cabinetry on the top and Cherry cabinetry on the bottom. Bronze hardware adorns all of the cabinets.

For wine enthusiasts there is a built-in bar station with two wine coolers and shelving. Situated right off the kitchen, the living room features a gas fireplace, custom built-in cabinetry, and a formal dining area with trayed ceilings. Two custom barn door pocket sliders lead to a glass enclosed Florida Room under heat and air. In this area there is a summer kitchen, which makes your time with friends truly enjoyable. Glass sliders showcase a magnificent newly resurfaced pool with three waterfalls surrounded with lush palm trees and Florida landscaping around  the huge Mansard Lanai.

Additional features include a whole house Generac generator, tubular skylights to bring in additional light, utility room with top of the line washer and dryer with additional cabinetry and utility sink, nest thermostats, customer California closets, flush mount Bose speakers throughout, enhanced landscaping with brick pavers and screened in porch.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

The gates in The Villages are a joke

A Village of Tamarind Grove resident, in a Letter to the Editor, warns that the gates in The Villages are a joke.

Increased pool security will cost us money

A Village of Silver Lake resident warns that stepping up security at pools will cost residents money. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Plenty of evidence of speeding golf carts on Morse Boulevard

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of St. Charles resident says there is plenty of evidence that golf carts are speeding on Morse Boulevard. He cites a specific example.

Doubtful of complaints about speeding golf carts

A Village of St. James resident says he is doubtful of reports of speeding golf carts in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Start checking IDs at pools or lower my amenity fee

A Village of Lynnhaven, in a Letter to the Editor, says that IDs should be checked and if they are not, residents’ amenity fees should be lowered.

Photos