Home on golf course in The Villages selling for $1.29 million

A home on a golf course in The Villages has been listed at $1.29 million.

The three-bedroom, two-bathroom expanded Designer Gardenia is located at 1763 Arnsworth Ave. in the Village of Winifred, in Community Development District 5.

The home sits on the Palmer Legends Championship Cherry Hill course and the fairway of hole #1 of the Cherry Hill course.

The kitchen has been completely remodeled featuring White Bay cabinetry on the top and Cherry cabinetry on the bottom. Bronze hardware adorns all of the cabinets.

For wine enthusiasts there is a built-in bar station with two wine coolers and shelving. Situated right off the kitchen, the living room features a gas fireplace, custom built-in cabinetry, and a formal dining area with trayed ceilings. Two custom barn door pocket sliders lead to a glass enclosed Florida Room under heat and air. In this area there is a summer kitchen, which makes your time with friends truly enjoyable. Glass sliders showcase a magnificent newly resurfaced pool with three waterfalls surrounded with lush palm trees and Florida landscaping around the huge Mansard Lanai.

Additional features include a whole house Generac generator, tubular skylights to bring in additional light, utility room with top of the line washer and dryer with additional cabinetry and utility sink, nest thermostats, customer California closets, flush mount Bose speakers throughout, enhanced landscaping with brick pavers and screened in porch.