Diverse Dragon Boaters feeling fit and right at home at Lake Miona

Dragon Boaters are feeling fit and right at home at Lake Miona.

In 2022, the Sumter County Commission granted Dragon Boaters permission to train at the lake adjacent to The Villages.

The support has helped enthusiasts like the HEAT Dragon Boat Club pursue their passions and paddle to new heights.

The HEAT Dragon Boat club is made up of a diverse mix of men and women athletes ranging in age from 25 to 85. The club has more than 80 members.

The majority of HEATers reside in The Villages. HEAT athletes also come from surrounding counties and cities (Ocala, Leesburg, Orlando, Jacksonville, Tampa). The HEAT also attracts athletes from across the country. Athletes from California, Iowa, New Jersey, Washington D.C., North Carolina Tennessee and Maryland regularly make the trek to central Florida to train with the HEAT.

HEAT has earned a reputation around the world for developing top Dragon Boat athletes.

In 2023, 12 HEATers made TEAM USA and competed (and won Gold medals) at the world championships in Thailand.

HEAT offers recreational and competitive opportunities for its members. Members can sign up to train and race or to just take advantage of the opportunity to enjoy a new fun activity as well as the social aspects of the club. The program attempts to accommodate any and all levels of athleticism.

The coaches are Pat and Liz Bradley. Pat is former Team Canada dragon boat athlete and coach, having won multiple national world championships between 2007 and 2013. Liz is former Team Canada, athlete also with multiple world championships.

Pat and Liz have been with TEAM USA since 2017, Pat as head coach, Liz as athlete and coach.

The Bradleys, with Konrad Doerrbecker, developed and teach the United States Dragon Boat Federation/Pan Am Dragon Boat Coaching Certification training program.

