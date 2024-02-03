Villager banned from Publix as result of shoplifting conviction

A Villager has been banned from Publix as a result of a shoplifting conviction.

Marsha Yanofsky, 74, of the Village of Mira Mesa, pleaded no contest to a charge of retail theft last month in Lake County Court. She was ordered to complete an anti-shoplifting course, must pay $533 in fines and court costs and may not return to Publix at La Plaza Grande in The Villages.

The Delaware native was arrested Sept. 27 after she brought shoppings bags to the store and began loading them with merchandise. She left the store without paying for the items, but was stopped in the parking lot by store personnel. The merchandise she had taken included vitamins, deli food, produce and meat products, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

Yanofsky told police that her “mind was foggy due to a mobility issue.” However, she said she “knew what she did was wrong,” the officer wrote in the arrest report.

She previously had been convicted of theft in 1969 in Honolulu.