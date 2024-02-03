64.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, February 3, 2024
type here...

Villager banned from Publix as result of shoplifting conviction

By Staff Report
Marsha Yanofsky
Marsha Yanofsky

A Villager has been banned from Publix as a result of a shoplifting conviction.

Marsha Yanofsky, 74, of the Village of Mira Mesa, pleaded no contest to a charge of retail theft last month in Lake County Court. She was ordered to complete an anti-shoplifting course, must pay $533 in fines and court costs and may not return to Publix at La Plaza Grande in The Villages.

The Delaware native was arrested Sept. 27 after she brought shoppings bags to the store and began loading them with merchandise. She left the store without paying for the items, but was stopped in the parking lot by store personnel. The merchandise she had taken included vitamins, deli food, produce and meat products, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

Yanofsky told police that her “mind was foggy due to a mobility issue.” However, she said she “knew what she did was wrong,” the officer wrote in the arrest report.

She previously had been convicted of theft in 1969 in Honolulu.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Don’t tell me to be ‘thankful’ for The Villages

A reader from Lake Pansoffkee takes on the notion that she should be “thankful” for the development of The Villages. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Biden is too weak to be our nation’s leader

A Village of Caroline resident warns that President Biden is too weak to be the leader of our nation.

Cars are speeding faster than golf carts

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of St. Charles resident agrees with the argument that speeding automobiles are a bigger problem than speeding golf carts.

Complaints about conditions at golf courses

A Villager responds to recent complaints about conditions at the golf courses. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Rebuttal to ‘The Villages not so special anymore’

A Village of Virginia Trace reader has a pointed rebuttal to a Sumterville reader who penned the Letter to the Editor, “The Villages not so special anymore.”

Photos