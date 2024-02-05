James F. Wild

July 07, 1936 – January 28, 2024

James F. Wild Sr., an esteemed educator, cherished family patriarch, and multi-talented sportsman, passed away on January 28, 2024, at the age of 87. Raised in Dumont, New Jersey, he was the second oldest of eight children to Fred and Frieda Wild.

Jim’s formative years in Dumont instilled in him a strong sense of community and penchant for academia. He continued his education at Lafayette College, where he not only excelled academically but also demonstrated his athletic prowess as a skilled football player. In 1958, he proudly earned a bachelor’s degree in mathematics, setting the stage for a lifelong commitment to learning and knowledge. Following his undergraduate studies, Jim pursued advanced education at the Harvard Graduate School of Education, earning a master’s degree.

Armed with a profound understanding of educational principles, he spent the majority of his illustrious forty-year career as an educator working for the Fairfax County Public School system where he and his wife, Lois, raised three children. His dedication and passion left an indelible mark on the lives of countless students as both a passionate classroom teacher and an educational leader. During that same period, Jim served as the Chairman of the Fairfax County Park Authority, demonstrating his commitment to community enrichment beyond the classroom. His leadership played a pivotal role in enhancing recreational opportunities for the residents of Fairfax County during a period of massive growth, leaving a lasting legacy of green spaces and recreational facilities.

Upon retirement, Jim discovered a newfound passion for auctioneering, obtaining licenses in both Virginia and Florida. His enthusiasm for this avocation shone through in every auction, creating memorable experiences for participants on both sides of the gavel.

In addition to his professional and community contributions, Jim was a remarkably skilled golfer, boasting a low single-digit handicap. His prowess on the golf course was complemented by an exceptional talent for bowling, evidenced by his achievement of rolling three perfect 300 games after his 80th birthday. These accomplishments showcased Jim’s dedication and mastery across a spectrum of interests, leaving an enduring legacy of excellence, and setting an example that continues to inspire his three children, five grandchildren, and two great grandchildren.

James F. Wild Sr. will be remembered not only for his professional achievements but also for wisdom and humor he shared with those around him. His legacy, enriched by his diverse talents and passions, will continue to inspire and resonate in the hearts of family, friends, and the communities he served throughout his remarkable life.

The family asks that, in lieu of gifts, friends and well-wishers consider making donations to Cornerstone Hospice (cshospice.org). Your generosity will not only commemorate Jim’s legacy but also continue the positive impact he made in the lives of those in the community around him.