Sex offender in The Villages caught operating numerous social media accounts

A sex offender living in The Villages has been caught operating numerous social media accounts in violation of his sex offender restrictions.

Bryan George Blakely, 32, who lives at 3189 Mansfield St. in the Village of Polo Ridge, went to a probation appointment on Wednesday and his probation officer conducted a return search of his black 2019 GMC Sierra, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. A probation officer found a Samsung Galaxy phone in the vehicle. A search of the phone turned up activity on numerous social media accounts, including Facebook, Discord, Snapchat, Tik Tok and others.

Blakey admitted he knew he was not permitted to access social media accounts. However, he told his probation officer “it was not fair” for him not to be able to use social media.

Blakely was arrested in 2019 when the Colorado Springs (Colo.) Police Department conducted an undercover operation into the online luring and exploitation of minors. Blakely was arrested on suspicion of internet luring of a child class four felony and attempted sexual assault on a child a class five felony. He was convicted in the case in 2020.

He moved to The Villages in 2021.

He was also arrested in 2023 when he was caught driving on a suspended license.