John Terrance Komar

December 11, 1934 – January 17, 2024

Lt. Col. John Terrance Komar USMC (Ret) The Villages, FL. Age 89, passed away peacefully on Jan. 17, 2024. Terry was born on Dec. 11, 1934 to Mary Garsig and John A. Komar of Farrell, PA. He graduated from Farrell High School in 1952 and Marietta College, Ohio in 1957.

He served in the United States Marine Corps from 1958 to 1978. He was stationed in Camp Pendleton, CA., Portland, OR., Okinawa, Vietnam, lastly at Headquarters Marine Corps in Arlington, VA.

It was in Portland where he met and married Nancy Crow in 1963. They eventually retired to The Villages, FL in 2010. Terry retired from the USMC as a Lt. Col. Terry’s first and only civilian job was as a charter employee of a new Sears Roebuck store in Cleveland, Ohio.

Upon being notified that his military draft was changed from college deferment to One-A, he weighed the option of being a private in the Army versus a Second lieutenant in the Marine Corps, thus he enlisted in the Marine corps as an officer candidate and began his illustrious career as a United States Marine Corps Officer which lasted for twenty years.

After various assignments as a Combat Engineer Platoon Leader in Okinawa to an airborne Artillery and Close Air Support Observer, he was eventually sent to serve in the Vietnam War as a Captain of C Company. 1st Engineer Battalion, 1st Marine Division in Chu Lai, Vietnam in 1966. As a result of his actions in Vietnam, Capt. Komer was awarded the Bronze Star with Combat “V” for bravery and meritorious service in connection with operations against the enemy in The Republic of Vietnam. In an evaluation report submitted to headquarters Marine Corps by his Battalion commander it was stated that “Capt. Komar” was the best Company Commander that I had in Vietnam”. In addition to the Bronze Star, other unit and theater awards include the Presidential Unit Citation, Meritorious Unit Commendation, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal w/2 stars, Republic of Vietnam Meritorious Unit Citation Gallantry Cross, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, and a Letter of Commendation. In addition to various staff assignments, he served as a troop commander at every level commensurate with his rank. i.e. platoon commander, company commander, and eventually as a battalion commander of 7th Force Engineer Battalion which consisted of 800 Marines and $7 million dollars of heavy equipment.

His last assignment was at Headquarters Marine Corps in Washington, D.C., where he was the Head of the Facilities & Maintenance Section, installations and Logistics Branch. After his Marine Corps career, Komar embarked on a business career for the next 12 years. The businesses included Komar’s Florist, Aqua Doc Swimming pool supplies, both in Woodbridge, VA., and Key Mart convenience store in Keowee Key, S.C., after moving there in 1985. While in Keowee Key, he was also asked to head up the office Multi-Condominium Association manager. In 2008 Terry was inducted into the Farrell High School Hall of Fame, and in 2009 he received a Distinguished Alumnus Award from Marietta College for achievements and outstanding contributions to his chosen field.

Terry is preceded by the death of his parents who lived in Farrell, PA and his sister Patricia Ann Komar of Warren, OH and Aiken, SC. He leaves his wife Nancy of 60 years, and two daughters Kellie Ann Morris of Long Island, NY and Stacey Lynn Komar of Dana Pointe, CA. He also leaves 4 grandchildren, Brad Morris, Ben Morris, Hunter Preston Gottsch and Parker Alexander Gottsch.

Services will be private. Arrangements entrusted to Neptune Society Cremation Services in Summerville, FL.