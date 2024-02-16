Burglary suspect caught on camera at home near police department 

A burglary suspect was caught on camera at a home located one block from the Fruitland Park Police Department.

The homeowner reported that their surveillance camera picked up images at about 2 a.m. Sunday of a man near their garage in the 100 block of Rose Avenue, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department. The burglar took a DeWalt drill which had been located in a tool bag under an overhang at the garage.

An officer spotted 54-year-old Alexander Alvarez in the area of County Road 466A and County Road 25A. He was in possession of the stolen DeWalt drill.

The officer called into the Lake County Sheriff’s Office to request a translator to speak with Alvarez, who was born in Nicaragua. Alvarez was in possession of two cell phones and $161 in cash.

He was arrested on charges of burglary and theft and booked at the Lake County Jail. He was released after posting $6,000 bond.