Nicole Stella Hurbon

June 19, 1946 – February 12, 2024

Nicole (Beaumier) Hurbon, 77, of The Villages, passed away peacefully on February 12, 2024. Nicole was born in Shawinigan, P.Q. Canada on June 19, 1946 to the late Roland and Rita Beaumier. She moved to Waterbury, CT at the young age of 8 years old and graduated from Wilby High School. She married Dave Hurbon and had two children. In 1990 she moved to Escondido, CA where she worked as a CNA at Beverly Manor Nursing Home.

She is survived by a daughter Lisa (Tim) Hollingsworth of Huntingdon, TN and a son Dave (Becky) Hurbon of Vista, CA. Nicole had five grandchildren, Jackie Roberts and Jason Hollingsworth of Huntingdon, TN and Caleb, Rachel and Simri Hurbon of Vista, CA. She also has one great-grand-daughter Selena Roberts. Nicole also had many nieces and nephews.

She is also survived by her sisters, Dianne (Greg) Polletta of Waterbury, CT, Genevieve (Hank) Kirouac of The Villages, FL, Claude (Tom) Abbott of Bristol, CT, and brothers, Jacques (Ana) Beaumier of Hollywood, FL and Michael Beaumier of Venice, FL.

She was pre-deceased by her partner Tom Naden, her step-dad Anthony Casey, her sister Rolande Beaumier, and her sister Colette Perry.

Nicole was an active volunteer during retirement, working with: Northlake Presbyterian Church Homebound Program of Fruitland Park, Operations Shoebox of The Villages, Karing Krafters at St. Timothy’s Church in The Villages, and Orange Blossom Gardens Lions Club.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in memory of Nicole Hurbon to

Orange Blossom Gardens Lions Club, P.O. Box 1428, Lady Lake, FL 32159 at https://obglions.com/

Or Northlake Presbyterian Church Homebound Program of Fruitland Park; https://www.shelbygiving.com/App/Form/34407e0a-0c0f-4a1e-9e73-39db78a1f891

Memorial/Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, February 22, 2024 at 11:00am at Dignity Memorial Life Celebration Center, 7134 Powell Rd. Wildwood, FL.