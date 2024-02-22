Villager arrested during search for drunk pedestrian

A Villager was arrested during a search for a drunk pedestrian on Wednesday in the Village of Amelia.

A deputy was taking part in the search for the drunk pedestrian at about 9:30 p.m. when he happened upon 57-year-old Paul David Stone of the Audrey Villas in the area of Allenwood Loop and Odell Circle, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Stone said he was looking for his brother.

The deputy ran Stone’s name through a computer check and found he was wanted on a warrant charging him with violating his probation on a charge of trespassing.

Stone had been placed on probation following a disturbance last year at a laundromat at La Plaza Grande in the Spanish Springs area of The Villages.

The New York native was arrested on the violation of probation warrant and booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.