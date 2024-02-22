51.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, February 22, 2024
type here...

Villager arrested during search for drunk pedestrian

By Staff Report
Paul David Stone
Paul David Stone

A Villager was arrested during a search for a drunk pedestrian on Wednesday in the Village of Amelia.

A deputy was taking part in the search for the drunk pedestrian at about 9:30 p.m. when he happened upon 57-year-old Paul David Stone of the Audrey Villas in the area of Allenwood Loop and Odell Circle, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Stone said he was looking for his brother.

The deputy ran Stone’s name through a computer check and found he was wanted on a warrant charging him with violating his probation on a charge of trespassing.

Stone had been placed on probation following a disturbance last year at a laundromat at La Plaza Grande in the Spanish Springs area of The Villages.

The New York native was arrested on the violation of probation warrant and booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Walkers have a right to enjoy paths without being endangered

A Village of Osceola Hills resident contends that walkers have a right to enjoy multi-modal paths without being endangered by golf carts.

We need to take the power away from the trolls

A resident of the Allandale Villas believes officials need to take the power away from the trolls when it comes to deed compliance and harmony in neighborhoods. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Please give us back our poker games

An Orange Blossom Gardens resident is hoping that the appropriate officials will reinstate the poker games that have brought residents so much joy.

We shouldn’t all be punished for the actions of one person

A Village of Belvedere resident believes that too many Texas Hold’em players are being punished for the actions of one person. She is pleading with the Recreation Department to let the games continue.

It’s not just the executive courses

In a Letter to the Editor, a Villager describes his embarrassment after taking a guest to play at Evans Prairie Championship Golf Course.

Photos