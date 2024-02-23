63.6 F
Villager lands in jail after night of drinking and bowling

By Staff Report
A Villager landed in jail after a night of drinking and bowling.

Thomas Ralph Milkowski, 73, of the Village of Charlotte, was found at about 11:30 p.m. Thursday passed out behind the wheel of a white 2019 Toyota Highlander SUV which was parked on the sidewalk near the intersection of Morse Boulevard and State Road 44, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The vehicle was in drive and the engine was running.

A half empty bottle of Gilbey’s vodka was found in the SUV. Milkowski said he had been bowling at Fiesta Bowl in the Spanish Springs area. He said he drank three rum and Coke cocktails while bowling.

The Milwaukee native agreed to participate in field sobriety exercises, but a deputy had to catch him several times when he nearly fell over. Milkowski provided breath samples that registered .150 and .143 blood alcohol content.

A criminal history check revealed that Milkowski had been convicted of driving under the influence in Wisconsin in 1993 and 2007.

He was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after posting $1,000 bond.

