Philip Lee Hoover

December 17, 1943 – February 15, 2024

Philip Lee Hoover, born in Columbus, Ohio, passed away on 2/15/2024 at the age of 80. His warrior spirit gave one hell of a fight to cancer. Phil was a larger than life personality that made a lasting impression on everyone he met. He was a mentor, leader and great friend to many. A true family man, Phil was a dedicated and proud father and grandfather, and a doting and loving husband to his bride of 54 years, Leslee.

Never short of gratitude or perspective and a firm believer in the power of the present moment.“Semper Avanti”- always forward, was one of his personal credos, as was the power of the Serenity Prayer.

He loved art, scuba diving, travel, theatre, music and all things outdoors. He used humor to connect people and had an anecdote for any situation.

Phil is preceded in death by his father, Armand Leroy Hoover and mother Martha Alice Hoover. He is survived by his bride of 54 years Leslee (née Wilson) Hoover, brother Mike (Denise) Hoover, and sister Kim (Steve) Lowe-Hoover, children Rachel (Steve) Tomsic and Zach (Sandi) Hoover; grandchildren Sullivan, Asher, Samson, Cohen and Eversen; numerous nieces and nephews, and faithful canine companion Harley.

Memorial/Celebration of Life Service will be held at Eisenhower Recreation Center, 3560 Buena Vista Boulevard, The Villages, FL. 32163 on March 2nd, 2024, 2:30 pm.