To the Editor:

The Morse family should be ashamed of themselves to let these courses get as bad as they are!

Every executive course needs to be shut down!

The greens are like playing on concrete and what they charge to play them! It’s a disgrace to have a visitor come play and pay on these courses!!

And the championship courses aren’t any better and the prices you pay to play those courses is a ripoff!

The Villages are crumbling!!!

Tina Calomino

Village of Buttonwood