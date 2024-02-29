65.3 F
The Villages
Thursday, February 29, 2024
By Staff Report
November 3, 1942 – February 13, 2024

Donald G. Smith, 81, of Lady Lake, Florida, passed peacefully on Feb. 13, 2024.

Don was born in Barberton, Ohio on November 3, 1942, to John and Relda Smith. He graduated from Barberton High School in 1960. He married Donna (Yerman) Smith in 1961. He was employed at Endicott Johnson Shoe Company as Vice President of Imports and retired in 1986.

Don was an avid boater and fisherman. He loved the outdoors and also enjoyed playing golf and softball. But his greatest love was his wife, Donna, his 3 children, 6 grandchildren, and 3 great grandchildren.

Don is survived by his wife Donna of 63 years, his daughter Michele Zebedis (Frank) of Lithia Florida, son Gary Smith (Laurie) of Fort Mill, SC, son Scott Smith (Sonya) of Kernersville, NC, and sister Charlene Karabatsos of Sandusky, Ohio. Grand Children: Nicole (Dustin), Brad (Kimberly), Caitlin, McKenzie, Rachael, and Riley. Great Grandchildren: Emma Kate, Ethan, and Eleanor.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Relda Smith and sister Martha Robinson.

A Celebration of Life will be held privately on March 2, 2024.

Photos