Patricia R. Hunt

May 11, 1934 – February 26, 2024

Patricia Rose Hunt, born Patricia Rose Fitzgerald on May 11, 1934, in Kingston, NY, passed away on February 26, 2024, in The Villages, FL, at the age of 89. Patricia, known to her loved ones as Pat, was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend.

In 1991, Pat and her late husband, Ed, decided to embrace life to the fullest by moving to The Villages. Pat wholeheartedly embraced the vibrant lifestyle there, participating in activities such as golf, Line Dancing, Water Exercise, and craft classes. Golf was her true passion, and she always aspired to return to the golf course despite physical limitations in her later years. Pat was a gracious hostess, known for her love of entertaining and cooking delicious dishes in her kitchen.

Patricia Hunt is survived by her three sons: Ty (Noreen) and PJ (Norma) in The Villages, FL, and Jimmy in Utica, NY. She was also a beloved grandmother to Jennifer, Lauren, Tyler (Taryn), granddaughter in law Hillary, and a doting great-grandmother to Hazel Rose and Bodie Christopher.

She is preceded in death by her father Francis, mother Ann, husband Ed, brothers Frank and Charles, and grandson Christopher.

A funeral mass will be held on March 8, 2024, at 10 AM at St. Timothy’s Catholic Church in The Villages, FL. Burial will occur at a later date at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL, alongside husband Ed.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Cornerstone Hospice, 601 Mariposa Way, The Villages, FL 32162.

Patricia’s life will be honored and celebrated at the services arranged by Beyers Funeral Home in Lady Lake, FL. May she rest in peace, surrounded by the love and memories she created with her family and friends.