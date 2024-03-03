Edward Morris Margolis

May 30, 1934 – February 19, 2024

Edward Morris Margolis (89) of The Villages, FL passed away peacefully on February 19, 2024.

Ed was born in Cleveland OH to Harry and Anne Margolis on May 30, 1934. He grew up mostly in and around Pittsburgh PA and graduated from Beaver Falls Area High School in 1952. He graduated from Carnegie Institute of Technology (now Carnegie Mellon University) with a degree in Architecture in 1960. While at Carnegie Tech, he met his future wife, Carolyn (Lyn) Margorie Gregor, and they married on June 18, 1960 in Pittsburgh. Ed was a Captain in the Air National Guard and had a long and successful career as an architect and businessman in Pittsburgh, where he started and operated his own company, Closet-Tier. Ed and Lyn relocated to The Villages in 2005, where he was involved in Temple Shalom, the Jewish War Veterans, and regularly volunteered at the Villages Hospital. He enjoyed golf, cheering for the Steelers, and playing Dungeons & Dragons with his friends.

Ed was preceded in death by his parents, brother Jerry, and beloved wife Lyn of 59 years. Ed is survived by his two children Gregg (Mary Kay) Margolis and Beth (David) Martin, three grandchildren; Eli Martin, Riley Martin, and Will Margolis, and dear friend Harriet Nelson.

A memorial service in his memory will be held at Temple Shalom on March 7, 2024 at 3:00 p.m. Memorials in his honor may be given to the Southern Poverty Law Center or Temple Shalom of Central Florida.