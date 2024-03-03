Scott Edward Hinebaugh

November 2, 1976 – February 15, 2024

Scott Edward Hinebaugh — “Uncle Taco” — was born on November 2, 1976 in Uniontown, PA to Gary and Jacqueline Hinebaugh. At the young age of 16, he met and then married his first love, Tanya Meyer (Hinebaugh). To this love, they were blessed with one child, Hunter Scott Hinebaugh. Scott was the youngest of 3 siblings and leaves behind a brother, Thomas (Gina) Hinebaugh and a sister, Suzette Works of KY. He has also left behind many nieces and nephews including: Rainy, AJ, Brianna, Haleigh, Aubrey & Taylor.

Scott was always more comfortable teaching himself over sitting in a classroom. His work history far exceeded his educational background as evidenced by his varied work experience. Scott held a variety of positions ranging from General Manager of Shoney’s restaurant to more than your typical I-CAR certified Auto Body technician. Self-proclaimed “Shade-Tree Mechanic” Scott was known for being able fix anything and get anybody to laugh, no matter how big the stick.

He left the auto body industry to avoid the toll on his body over time and started his own lawn and landscaping business, TLM Total Lawn Maintenance, Inc. Scott owned and operated TLM for many years. He enjoyed his customer’s and lending a helping hand to where he could. Scott’s passion for cooking led him to build a Food Boat and start Deenster’s which was named after his prized pig “Jimmy Dean”.

For the last two years of his life, he made the transition from business owner to what seemed to be one of his favorite positions working with sod at Tri County Landscapes. He loved getting up early and making sure the sod field was ready for everyone to start their day with both what they needed for their work and a laugh just to make their day better. “He was living his Best Life” With his gifted hands and the love of machinery his backyard was his own playground looking similar to the Junkyard of Sanford and Son. He was a Jack of All Trades, Master of All and stranger to none.

Scott was a sweet compassionate person. He was honest and strong in his mind, body and moral principles. He was funny and could make you laugh until you cried whether you liked it or not. He didn’t tolerate any laziness or being late to anything. Along with spending time with lots of family and friends, he enjoyed being in the outdoors. He spent much of his free time hunting, fishing & camping in “Big Horny” his fifth wheel. Although he had a tough exterior, he always loved finer things like a long soak in the bath, candles and cooking a feast; which we all loved too. Although he didn’t have a church home, he loved the Lord, had faith and Christian values.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, March 9th from 11 -4 at The Father’s House in Leesburg, FL. In true memory of Scott, please wear casual attire and flip flops.