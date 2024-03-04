Lady Lake names baseball field in honor of longtime Little League treasurer

Lady Lake’s Junior Baseball Field at the Guava Street Athletic Complex has beennamed in honor of Mike Spradlin, who has served Lady Lake Youth Baseball & Youth Softball (formerly Little League) for nearly 30 years.

On Feb. 21, the Town Commission unanimously approved the naming for Spradlin, the League’s treasurer since its inception in 1995. Mike Spradlin has helped secure the League’s financial longevity and made sure there were always funds available for children who could not afford registration.

Town officials said Spradlin’s dedication has touched thousands of children in the community.