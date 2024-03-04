74.5 F
Monday, March 4, 2024
Passenger arrested with drugs after driver fails to turn on headlights

By Staff Report
Corey Covington
Corey Covington

A passenger was arrested with drugs after the driver of a vehicle in which he was traveling failed to turn on her headlights.

Corey Andrew Covington, 33, of Wildwood, was a passenger in a white Ford minivan shortly before 11 p.m. Friday when an officer noticed the vehicle’s headlight weren’t turned on, prompting the officer to initiate a traffic stop in the vicinity of U.S. 301 and County Road 114, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. Covington appeared to be nervous.

He was found to be in possession of methamphetamine, fentanyl and drug paraphernalia.

He was arrested on drug possession charges and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. Bond was set at $5,500.

