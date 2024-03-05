74.9 F
The Villages
Tuesday, March 5, 2024
Anna Mathers

By Staff Report

Anna (aka Ann) Mathers, of The Villages, passed away March 2, 2024.

Ann was born in Bay City, Michigan, September 21, 1923 to Henry and Christina Herber. She was the last surviving sibling to Catherine, David, Marie, Henry (Hank) Jr., Carl, Gottfried (Chick), John, and baby Adam. She was the widow of Denzil (aka Dan) S. Mathers, who passed away on April 1, 2013. She is survived by her daughter Sheryl and Grandson Joseph Hypes. She is also survived by her stepchildren Anna Redondo, Geraldine (aka Geri) O’Connor, Ronnie Mathers, Janice Miguel, and numerous nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Arrangements entrusted to, and services will be held at, Beyers Funeral Home in Lady Lake. The viewing will be held 11 a.m. to noon Wednesday, March 6, 2024, followed by the service at noon.

Ann will be laid to rest with her late husband at the National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida.

