David Lloyd Arnold

October 23, 1949 – February 27, 2024

David Lloyd Arnold, 74, of Wildwood, Florida went to be with the Lord on February 27, 2024 at Lady Lake Specialty Care in Lady Lake, Florida. David was born on October 23, 1949 in Detroit, Michigan to his parents Lloyd Arnold and Elizabeth (DeKorse) Arnold.

David was a commercial Airline Pilot who logged thousands of hours as a Pilot in several aircraft including the DC-10, Boeing 737, and others. He worked for Southwest Airlines for 19 years and retired as a Captain. Also, he worked for Air Florida and Midway Airlines for many years as well. He was a pilot for a total of 42 years. He loved to travel with his wife, family, and friends while learning about history in the countries he traveled in. He also served in the United States Air Force as a Pilot and retired as a Lieutenant Colonel and had flown the following aircrafts: C-130, C-141 Star Lifter and (at the time) the largest transport in the world the C-5A Galaxy.

David was a proud graduate of Southern Methodist University and was very active as a baritone player while attending SMU. David moved to Wildwood, Florida from Orlando, Florida 11 years ago. David was a “Big-Brother” in the Big Brother Program and had a “Little Brother” named Marc Rollin Hagen-Rubin.

David was of the Methodist faith and accepted Christ as His Lord and Savior on April 26, 2018.

David is survived by his loving wife of 38 years: Linda Arnold of Wildwood, FL; two sons: Matt Arnold and his wife Elizabeth of Pensacola, FL and Chris Arnold of Warner Robbins, GA; and three loving grandchildren: Harper, Emery, and Asher Arnold of Pensacola, FL.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, March 8, 2024 at 12:00PM (Noon) at Banks Page-Theus Funeral Home Chapel, Wildwood, Florida with Reverend Jon DuBois officiating. A Gathering for family and friends will take place after the service. Burial to follow the Funeral Service at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, Florida with Military Honors provided by the United States Air Force.