David Domenic Dallago Jr.

June 21, 1928 – March 3, 2024

David Domenic Dallago Jr., 95, of the Villages, Florida, formerly of Vineland, NJ passed peacefully on March 3, 2024.

Born June 21, 1928, he was the son of the late David and Josephine (Turrin) Dallago. He was the loving of husband of Rita (Stavoli) Dallago to whom he was married 67 years. Dave was a veteran of the United States Army, serving as a Staff Sergeant during the Korean war from 11/16/1950-10/1/1952.

Following his service in the Army, he began a career in haberdashery in Vineland, NJ. In 1954, he met his bride at a dance and they married 5/12/1956. They welcomed their son, David J. Dallago, in 1958. In 1962, Dave went back to school to get his teaching degree from Glassboro State College & graduated in June of 1968. Over the years, he enjoyed traveling with Rita and his rewarding career in education, teaching 4th grade at D’Ippolito & Durand Schools until he retired in 1994.

Dave and Rita relocated to the Villages after retirement, where he enjoyed his long standing favorite past times of traveling, golfing & playing poker with friends.

In addition to his wife, Rita, Dave is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, David (Lori) Dallago of Oley, Pennsylvania; brother-in law Carl Simmons and several nieces & nephews: Joann Richardson (Bob), Maria Murphree (Ron), Ed Simmons (Michele), Cheryl Callavini & Joe Callavini. He is predeceased by his sisters Anna Simmons and Flora Callavini.

Funeral mass will be held at St. Timothy’s Catholic Church in the Villages on Wednesday March 13, 2024 at 8:30am. Private burial at a later date at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, Fl.