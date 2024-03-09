79 F
The Villages
Saturday, March 9, 2024
Village Palms and Villager unhappy about another delay on putting green

By Meta Minton

A landscape designer with Village Palms and a client in The Villages did not try to mask their displeasure over another delay in a putting green project.

Linda Giardino who lives at 1214 Santa Cruz Drive in the Del Canto Villas in the Village of Santiago was back Friday before the Community Development District 2 Board of Supervisors at Savannah Center. She was accompanied by Jodi Vrotney of Village Palms.

Giardino wants to put a four-hole putting green on the side of her villa and claims she has received approval from the Architectural Review Committee.

Linda Giardino's application for the putting green included this diagram
However, Community Standards has put a stop to the work because it was deemed to be too close to the property line. The Architectural Review Manual contains language about a “vertical structure,” which seems to be the sticking point for this project.

The homeowner and the landscape designer both insisted their is no “vertical structure” involved with the putting green.

Supervisors decided to delay a decision in this case and seek clarification with regard to the language in the ARC manual. They will revisit it at next month’s meeting.

A delay was not what the homeowner or the landscape designer wanted.

“Her yard has been torn up for 60 days,” said Vrotney, of Village Palms.

Despite Vrotney’s protest, supervisors said they will want to revisit the issue at the April meeting.

Giardino previously appeared before the board and did not get an answer at that time either.

