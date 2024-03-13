Shame on Congressman Webster and his fellow Republicans!

To the Editor:

While Ukraine is getting blasted with more adults and children getting killed by the Russians, our Republican House of Representatives sit on their hands refusing to bring the aid bill to the floor for a vote, even though the Senate had approved military aid. These Representatives are spineless afraid of Trump. Though a majority of Americans support aid to them! Shame on them for not helping them and lets not forget who didn’t bring the bipartisan border bill for a vote. I hope they get voted out. I have never felt more strongly about voting Democratic this November.

James Dockham

Village of Hadley