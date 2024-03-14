Knife-wielding suspect arrested after threatening woman protecting grandchildren

A man was arrested at an apartment complex after allegedly using a steak knife to threaten a woman, who was trying to protect her grandchildren.

George Jackson II, 49, was arrested March 8 on the sidewalk at The Cove apartments on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Lady Lake after he became angry and threatened his live-in lady friend, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Jackson, who works as a cook at Chili’s restaurant in The Villages, became so enraged he punched a hole in the bathroom door. He went to the kitchen where he grabbed a six-inch steak knife.

She herded her three grandchildren into another room and dialed 911. Jackson, who stands 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 250 pounds, fled the apartment while the woman was on the phone with dispatch. Officers found him on the sidewalk, near the building.

Jackson was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $5,000 bond.