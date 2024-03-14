Man arrested twice after frightening incidents at Harbor Hills

A 21-year-old man who lives with his mother at Harbor Hills was arrested after a second frightening episode at the gated community in Lady Lake.

Daniel Wayne Jett, 21, was arrested at about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday after screaming obscenities at a fellow resident who was collecting his mail, according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. After multiple threats, the man retreated and Jett continued to threaten him.

“Come back over here you, bitch,” Jett called out to the man.

Jett was taken into custody on a charge of disorderly conduct.

The native of Kentucky was also arrested March 8 after residents reported seeing him with a knife. They said Jett was covered with blood and yelling threats at residents, including threatening to kill one woman. He also caused damage to lights and a cable box at two homes.

Jett retreated to the home he shares with his mother at 39851 Grove Heights. Deputies set up a perimeter at the home and eventually persuaded Jett to exit the home. He came out naked and laid down on the driveway.

EMS personnel were called to the scene to perform a medical evaluation. During the evaluation, Jett began to show “unprovoked rage episodes.” Jett also threatened to harm a deputy and his family.

Jett’s mother was at the scene, the report noted.

Jett was arrested on numerous charges and booked at the Lake County Jail. He was released the following day after posting $4,000 bond.

As a result of Wednesday’s arrest, Jett was being held without bond at the jail.