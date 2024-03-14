Villagers fight for removal of offensive sign in their neighborhood

Villagers are fighting for the removal of an offensive sign in their neighborhood.

The sign, which has displayed a variety of handwritten messages, is regularly leaned against a golf cart in a driveway at the home of David Reichert at 2800 Day Lily Run in the Village of Duval. He and his wife have owned the home since 2012.

His neighbors pleaded their case Thursday morning before the Community Development District 7 Board of Supervisors at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.

The neighbors said they previously approached Reichert and advised him they believed the sign was in violation of the deed restriction. They asked him to stop displaying the sign. He refused.

The handwritten messages on the signs definitely offer a political viewpoint. But the neighbors said that is not what motivated them to appear before the CDD 7 board.

“We are not asking you to regulate content. We are asking you to regulate a sign. If this is allowed to continue, it could get out of hand. It makes The Villages look bad,” said Brian Brown, who also lives on Day Lily Run.

Nancy Parker said she’s tired of looking at the sign.

“It’s displayed every day at the end of his driveway,” she said.

CDD 7’s legal counsel, Michael Eckert, said the sign is in violation of the deed compliance rules.

“Essentially they are using the golf cart as if they would use an easel in the driveway,” Eckert said.

The board agreed to dispatch Community Standards to order Reichert to remove the sign.

Supervisor Ed Coleman said he fears Reichert will “ignore” the order and take the sign down for day or two, then put it back up.

“My concern is that it’s going to be a recurring problem,” he said.

CDD 7 Board Chairman Jerry Vicenti said he is prepared to use all of the board’s power to rectify the situation.

“If he doesn’t remove the sign, then he could face fines,” Vicenti said.