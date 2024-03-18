Norbert Herman Laabs

December 3, 1932 – March 12, 2024

Norbert H. Laabs, of Lady Lake, Florida, passed away peacefully under Hospice care at Watercrest Spanish Springs in Lady Lake, FL on March 12th, 2024, he was 91 years old.

Norbert was born on December 3, 1932 in Mayville, Wisconsin, to Reverend Herman and Marie (Kallsen) Laabs, he was one of 12 children. Norbert graduated from High School in Parkers Prairie, MN in 1950. In 1952 he joined the United States Air Force where he served until 1957.

Norbert met his wife of 66 years while serving in the Air Force in Missouri, he and Louise married in May of 1957. They settled down in West Bend Wisconsin where they raised their two children Douglas and Gail. He worked at the West Bend Company for 25 years. He then made a career change and became the owner/operator of Laabs Men’s Apparel.

Norbert was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Summerfield, FL for 24 years. His faith was very important to him.

Norbert is survived by his wife Louise, son Douglas (Diane) and daughter Gail (Eric). He is also survived by his two Grandsons Scott (Jamie) & Corum, two Great-Grandchildren Kinley & Rylan. He is also survived by one brother Waldo (Lois).

Norbert was proceeded in death by his Parents Reverend Herman and Marie Laabs, 6 Brothers; Paul, Ernie, Albert, Herman, Armin & Arnold and 4 Sisters; Irma, Doris, Ruth & Norma.

The Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, March 20th, at 11 AM with viewing from 10 AM – 11 AM at Beyers Funeral Home, 134 US-441, Lady Lake, FL 32159. Burial will follow at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL with full Military Honors.

Memorials may be sent to Trinity Lutheran Church, 17330 US Hwy 441, Summerfield, FL 34491, Cornerstone Hospice, 2445 Lane Park Rd., Tavares, FL 32778 or a Charity of your Choice.