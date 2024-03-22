71.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, March 22, 2024
type here...

Convicted sex offender jailed after trying to cut off woman’s call to 911

By Staff Report
William Blakely Cantwell
William Blakely Cantwell

A convicted sex offender has been jailed after trying to cut off a woman’s call to 911.

William Blakely Cantwell, 46, of Wildwood, was arrested Thursday morning at his home, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

The woman had confronted the New Jersey native about stealing money. She attempted to 911 dial, but Cantwell grabbed her forearm causing her “sharp pain.” While she was on the phone with 911, they struggled over the phone, causing it to fall to the ground. The woman was able to pick up the phone and continue the conversation with the dispatcher.

Deputies who arrived at the home were informed that there were internal surveillance cameras at the residence. Footage of the altercation had been captured by the cameras.

When deputies attempted to take Cantwell into custody, he claimed he was having an anxiety attack. He was transported to the UF Health-The Villages Hospital freestanding Emergency Room at Brownwood. When he was medically cleared, he was booked on charges of battery and depriving use of 911 at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was being held without bond.

Cantwell had been convicted in 2011 in Sumter County on a charge of lewd and lascivious conduct with a victim under the age of 16. In 2014, he was convicted of failure to register as a sex offender.

In 2019, he was arrested after repeatedly calling 911.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Do golfers even know the turf rules?

The golf courses in The Villages are taking a beating and a resident wonders if residents know the turf rules.

If you do not like the South then go back North

A Lake Panasoffkee reader says that if you do not like the South then you should go back North. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Solution for more executive tee times

A Village of Santo Domingo resident, in a Letter to the Editor, proposes a solution that would provided more executive tee times.

A view of life in The Villages from the Village of Newell

A resident of the Village of Newell, who moved here to escape the cold and the snow, offers her take in and around Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Fire assessment impact fees for new construction

A Village of Belvedere resident contends that impact fees on new construction should pay for the new fire services needed in the southern end of The Villages.

Photos