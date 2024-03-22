Webster votes against spending package that averts government shutdown

Congressman Daniel Webster voted against a spending package that cleared the U.S. House of Representatives on Friday aimed at averting a government shutdown.

Webster, a Republican who represents The Villages, joined with a majority of GOP members who opposed the $1.2 million spending package. House Speaker Mike Johnson got the package through thanks to votes from Democrats.

Webster said his vote against the package upholds his promise to oppose unnecessary government spending.

“I ran for office pledging to do my part to slow the spigot of spending. I supported the first appropriations package because it saves taxpayers more than $200 billion, protects veterans Second Amendment rights, stops the DOJ from targeting parents and cuts the budgets of the ATF, EPA, and DOJ. While this second spending bill provides funds for priorities and programs I strongly support, I cannot support it because of excessive spending on non-critical programs and policies,” Webster said