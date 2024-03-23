72.6 F
Saturday, March 23, 2024
Why would you want to take away the flags we fly with pride?

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

My husband proudly served in the U.S. Navy. We currently fly the official Navy flag below the Stars and Stripes. Why would you want to take the freedom to show his service away from him? I think the question that needs to be asked is “why do you want to push your choice on someone else?” We all have things we like, don’t like or find offensive. As long as it is not hurting us or restricting our daily activities we just comment on it and move on. That’s the price of freedom.

Virginia Jacobs
Village of Tamarind Grove

 

