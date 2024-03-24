68.7 F
The Villages
Sunday, March 24, 2024
Villager’s peaceful water view ruined by neighbor with obnoxious lights

By Staff Report

Howard Crostic had a peaceful view of Lake Laguna in the Village of Mira Mesa.

However, that beautiful view has been ruined by his neighbor’s obnoxious lights.

It’s gotten so bad, that Crostic had to install thermal curtains to keep the powerful lights from intruding into the interior of his home.

Howard Crostic can see his neighbor's high powered lights from his kitchen.
The neighbor has reportedly strung up about a dozen powerful lights. They come on before sunset and stay on all night.

Crostic checked the deed restrictions for the Lady Lake/Lake County portion of The Villages and believed it was an open and shut case. The deed restrictions for his area state that, “Exterior lighting must be shaded so as not to create a nuisance to others.”

These lights reflect off the water at Lake Laguna in the Village of Mira Mesa
Crostic called Community Standards and reported what he believed to be a violation of the deed restriction. Crostic went the extra mile and provided his name to Community Standards.

So he was astonished when Community Standards “refused to address the issue.”

Crostic’s little slice of paradise has been lost.

