Unlicensed driver from Mexico arrested after vehicle crash

An unlicensed driver from Mexico was arrested after a vehicle crash in Lady Lake.

Armando Gutierrez-Rubio, 29, of Lady Lake, was driving a blue Toyota sedan at about 1:30 p.m. Friday when he was involved in a collision near the intersection of U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and Hermosa Street, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A translator assisted the officer investigating the crash. Gutierrez-Rubio handed the officer a Mexican driver’s license and admitted he has not obtained a driver’s license in the United States.

He was arrested on a charge of driving without a license. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $500 bond.