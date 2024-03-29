65.9 F
The Villages
Friday, March 29, 2024
Humor and memorable tunes will take audience back to old Rome

By Tony Violanti

“A Funny Thing Happened On the Way To the Forum” is filled with memorable tunes, lots of dancing and a heaping serving of farce.

The play features the music of Stephen Sondheim and will be presented Tuesday through Thursday in Savannah Center.

The bawdy, slapstick comedy is a wild and woolly trip back to Roman days. The local cast features Tim Casey, Denis Milonas, Bonnie Williams, Jill Marrese, Tim Ruwart, Bob Addante and Jack Filkins.
Bob Stehman directed the musical for SMASH productions. Mary Ann Rockenbach is musical director and the show will feature a live, six-piece band. Barb Byers is the choreographer and it is produced by Susan Feinberg.

The local cast rehearses A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum
The cast rehearses “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum.”
Bonnie Williams brings her comic and vocal talents to the musical
Bonnie Williams brings her comic and vocal talents to the musical.

The action is fast and furious in the original book by Burt Shevelove and Larry Gelbart. Zero Mostel played the lead role on Broadway, when the musical opened in 1962 and earned six Tony Awards. Mostel also starred in the 1966 movie version.
“…Forum” tells the story of a slave named Pseudolus (Tim Casey), who tries to help his young master Hero (Bob Addante) win the heart of the lovely Philia (Jill Marrese).

The cast includes: Gary Chubeck, Barry Corlew, Patti Card, Benjamin Keefe and David Kuntz. Also: Ying He, Elizabeth Albrecht, Lori Bellitt, Kathy Chesley-Williams, Bridget Wendt, Jill Cain, HC Burich, Marilyn Duncan and Penny Kintz.

Tony Violanti writes about music and entertainment for Villages-News.com. He was inducted into The Buffalo Music Hall of Fame as a music journalist.

